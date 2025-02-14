Oswego village trustees to review plans for proposed grocery store

Oswego village trustees on Tuesday will review plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

Oswego village trustees on Tuesday will review plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station.

Benderson Development Company, LLC. is asking for approval to build a grocery store along with another building that would contain a restaurant/retail on five acres at the southwest corner of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive. Although the identity of the grocery store has not been revealed, Benderson Development Company often works with Trader Joe’s.

The average Trader Joe’s store is between 10,000 and 15,000 square-feet in size.

Oswego village trustees on Tuesday will review plans for a 12,500-square-foot grocery store to be built at the intersection of Route 34 and Kendall Point Drive next to the Delta Sonic car wash and gas station. (Rendering provided by the village of Oswego)

“While we can’t share details at this time, we know that residents have expressed interest in a variety of grocery options over the years,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in an email. “We’re excited about what’s ahead and will share more information as soon as we’re able.”

The property is currently zoned for business. The grocery store would be built at the northeast corner of the site.

On the western side of the property, the developer plans to build a 10,000 square-foot building that may be used as a 6,667-square-foot restaurant and a 3,333-square-foot bank, Oswego Assistant Development Services Director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to village trustees.

“The proposed uses for a grocery store, general retail, financial institution, and restaurant are permitted uses in the B-1 District,” she said.

The building would have a drive thru.

“Staff has requested clarification on whether the drive through is intended for the restaurant or bank and for the vehicle stacking spaces to be shown on the site plan,” Riemenschneider said.