Yorkville residents apply for permits to build new car wash

The "southside" neighborhoods of Yorkville may be welcoming their first ever car wash location at 1981 S. Bridge Street. (Joey Weslo)

The south side of Yorkville may be receiving its first ever car wash location.

Local residents Allison English and Steve English have applied for a building permit to construct a new free-standing tunnel car wash at 1981 S. Bridge Street. The car wash would be located just north of that area’s Walgreens, according to city documents.

They will be naming their establishment, “Triple T Express Car Wash.”

Construction for the free-standing car wash is expected to begin in early 2025. The current goal is to be welcoming customers to the car wash in late 2025, according to city documents.

A tunnel car wash is an automated car wash that uses belts to move a vehicle through a series of cleaning stations, according to city documents.

Yorkville currently has three other large car washes all located north of the proposed “Triple T Express Car Wash.”