Travel Services of Yorkville advisors named Wavemakers for 2025 by ALG Vacations

(From left): Linda Friedman and Brandie Britt, travel consultants at Travel Services of Yorkville, have been named Wavemaker Travel Advisors for 2025 by ALG Vacations. (Photo provided by Travel Services of Yorkville)

Linda Friedman and Brandie Britt, travel consultants at Travel Services of Yorkville, have been named Wavemaker Travel Advisors for 2025 by ALG Vacations.

ALG recognizes the nation’s top-producing travel advisors annually.

Not only do these advisors excel in sales, but also in understanding the product, policies and destinations that ALG travels to, including the Caribbean, Mexico, Europe and more.

For inquiries or to contact Friedman and Britt, visit Travel Services of Yorkville’s office at 801 N. Bridge St., call 630-553-7200, email info@travelservicesofyorkville.com or visit travelservicesofyorkville.com.

The office is open Monday through Saturday.