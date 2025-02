Boys Basketball

Yorkville 66, Metea Valley 58

Taelor Clements scored 16 points and Gabe Sanders, Braydon Porter and Joey Jakstys each added 10 points for Yorkville (13-14).

Yorkville Christian d. DePue

The Mustangs celebrated their seniors by scoring 115 points. Zach Marini scored 38 points and hit eight 3-pointers, Brady Sovern had 24 on eight 3-pointers and Noah Aguado added 14 for Yorkville Christian.