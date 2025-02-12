Oswego police looking for suspect in armed robbery of George’s Liquor Tuesday night

Oswego police are looking for the two men who allegedly robbed George’s Liquor and Wine store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

At 10:31 p.m. Tuesday, Oswego police were responded to 1154 Douglas Road for a report of an armed robbery that had already occurred, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. This is the second armed robbery in Oswego this week and the third store robbery in the last two weeks.

According to the report, two men wearing ski masks entered the southside store entrance of George’s Liquor and Wine, produced a knife and stole an undisclosed amount of money and liquor.

The suspects left the store and were last seen heading in a southeast direction from the entrance, the release said. Police immediately conducted a search of the area, including a K9 search.

Police also used the department’s drone to search without success. Police canvassed the area and will be continuing to canvass nearby businesses Wednesday, according to the release.

Police have reviewed the store surveillance video which captured the incident. The suspects are described as two Black men, approximately 5’6” to 5’9” tall with thin builds.

Both were wearing black jackets, black pants, black ski masks and blue rubber gloves, according to the release. One suspect was wearing tan boots and the other white shoes.

Police do not believe the incident is related to the armed robbery at O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Oswego Monday night. Two store employees reported to police that a man walked into the store and displayed a gun.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery. He is described as a white man 18-24 years old, about 5’8” with a thin build and blonde/red eyebrows.

Oswego Police continue to investigate both incidents and are actively working on leads. Anyone who may have information on either incident is urged to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.

In addition to those two incidents, two people have been charged with allegedly stealing more than $6,100 worth of merchandise from a 7-Eleven store in Oswego on Feb. 6.

Dante M. Medford, 29, of Riverdale, was charged with three felony counts of burglary along with obstructing/resisting arrest and Empress V. Stewart, 20, of Cicero, was charged with three felony counts of burglary, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

The owner was offsite viewing store surveillance and saw two individuals entering the store multiple times and taking merchandise, according to the release.

The owner reported an employee had left the store unattended, according to the release, and the suspects were gone prior to police arriving at the store.

However, store surveillance captured clear images of the suspects taking items from the store, according to the release. Surveillance also captured the vehicle in which the suspects left, a white sedan.