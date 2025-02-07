Two charged with allegedly stealing more than $6K worth of merchandise from Oswego 7-Eleven store

Two people have been charged with allegedly stealing more than $6,100 worth of merchandise from a 7-Eleven store in Oswego early Thursday morning.

Dante M. Medford, 29, of Riverdale, was charged with three felony counts of burglary along with obstructing/resisting arrest and Empress V. Stewart, 20, of Cicero, was charged with three felony counts of burglary, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

About 3:17 a.m. Thursday, Oswego police responded to a theft in progress at the 7-Eleven store at 244 E. Washington St., according to the release. The owner was offsite viewing store surveillance and observed two individuals entering the store multiple times and taking merchandise, according to the release.

The owner reported an employee had left the store unattended, according to the release, and the suspects were gone prior to police arriving at the store.

However, store surveillance captured clear images of the suspects taking items from the store, according to the release. Surveillance also captured the vehicle in which the suspects left, a white sedan.

At 6:21 a.m., Oswego police were dispatched to the AmericInn at 1050 Douglas Road for a disturbance. A man was reported to be causing a disturbance and yelling at front desk personnel, according to the release.

Upon arrival, police made contact with Medford, who matched the description of the male suspect. Police also located Stewart, who matched the description of the female suspect.

Police also observed merchandise that matched the description of the stolen items, according to the release

Both Medford and Stewart were transported to the Kendall County Jail to await pretrial hearings.