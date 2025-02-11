Oswego police looking for suspect in armed robbery

Oswego police are looking for the man who allegedly robbed the O’Reilly Auto Parts store at gunpoint Monday night.

At 8:44 p.m., Oswego police were dispatched to the store at 4092 Route 71 for a report of an armed robbery that had already occurred, according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department.

Two store employees reported to police that a man walked into the store and displayed a gun, according to the release. The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery, according to the release.

The suspect left the store and was last seen heading east on Route 71 on foot. Police immediately conducted a search of the vicinity.

One man was stopped as he met the description of the suspect, however it was determined he was not involved, according to the release. Police canvassed the area last night and will be continuing to canvass nearby businesses on Tuesday.

The suspect is described as a white man 18-24 years old, about 5’8” with a thin build and blonde/red eyebrows.

He was wearing a black ski mask, heavy black winter jacket, black pants and sunglasses, according to the release. Anyone who may have information is urged to call Oswego Police at 630-551-7300.

Alternatively, anonymous reports can be made to Kendall Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999, where tips leading to arrests can receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.