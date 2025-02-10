New hotel in Yorkville will feature a restaurant and rooftop bar

Opal Banquets and a Hyatt Studios Hotel, located at 577 E. Kendall Drive, Yorkville, is expected to open in December, 2025. (Joey Weslo)

Construction began on a new hotel and banquet center in Yorkville that will accommodate 450 guests, offering a restaurant and a public bar. The new hotel at 577 E. Kendall Drive will have a second bar located on the roof.

The new venue is named Opal Banquets and the new hotel will be a Hyatt Studios. Once completed, the hotel will feature four floors of hotel rooms. The site is located , according to city documents.

Construction is expected to pick up in the early spring. The current foundation for the building was laid back in 2019. The site has been awaiting permitting approval since then. The owner of the hotel is Sonny Shah, according to city documents.

The grand opening is expected in December 2025.