HomeGoods, Skechers among new businesses coming to Route 34 in Oswego

HomeGoods plans to locate in the former Lowe's garden center outdoor space on Route 34 in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego residents can expect to see a slew of new businesses opening along Route 34 in the coming months, including a home decor store, a shoe store, a sushi restaurant and a store that sells a variety of beverages, including boba tea.

At the Feb. 5 Oswego Economic Development Commission meeting, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty gave commissioners an update on projects that are in the works.

HomeGoods recently submitted plans for the enclosure and buildout of the former Lowe’s garden center for a store next to Hobby Lobby, which is located at 2402 Route 34 in the Prairie Market shopping center. The project is tentatively set to start in the spring.

Hobby Lobby and Burlington now occupy the building that formerly housed Lowe’s Home Improvement.

In addition, Leighty announced that Skechers will be opening a shoe store in the former Petco store at 3066 Route 34.

“They will be opening up later this year,” he said.

Also, Nori Sushi & Grill will be opening a restaurant near Starbucks in the Gerry Centennial Plaza. The restaurant is expected to open by the middle of the year.

“They’re completing a buildout behind Starbucks at the old Code Ninjas space,” Leighty said.

Nori Sushi & Grill is a casual Japanese restaurant specializing in sushi and hibachi fare as well as ramen.

Candy Cloud will provide plenty of beverage offerings in its store, which will be located next to the recently opened BIBIBOP Asian Grill.

“They do a lot of kind of unique drinks,” he said.

That includes such shake flavors as cookie butter shake along with a variety of frappes, teas and specialty drinks.