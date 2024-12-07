Oswego rings in holiday season with Christmas Walk

The Traughber Junior High School Chorus sing the song “Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingly” from “Elf The Musical” during the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

Traughber Junior High eighth-grade student Blake Slodki loves belting out the song “Sparkle Jolly Twinkle Jingly” from “Elf The Musical.”

He especially liked singing the song in front of the large crowd gathered at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 6. The song, along with the Oswego Christmas Walk, helped get the crowd in the holiday spirit.

Slodki is a member of the Traughber Junior High School Chorus, which performed several times during the night along with other local youth groups. Slodki joined the choir last year.

Santa Claus greeted those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

“It was the best decision of my life,” Slodki said. “I just like singing in general. Art is really my thing.”

The Oswego Christmas Walk is a longstanding tradition in the village.

“Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in welcoming the crowd. “I want to take a brief moment to recognize our village trustees who work so hard all year round to make Oswego the fabulous place that we all know that it is.”

Oswego Village President Ryan Kaufman welcomes the crowd at Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

That included trustees Andrew Torres and Karen Novy, who read the poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” to those gathered in front of the main stage.

Oswego village trustees Karen Novy, left, and Andrew Torres, right, read the poem “Twas the Night Before Christmas” to those gathered in front of the main stage at the Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kauffman asked those attending the Oswego Christmas Walk to support the downtown business community.

“As you walk down Main Street, don’t forget to go in and out of the wonderful shops,” he said. “You are bound to find some hidden treasures. When you shop small, 70% of your purchase stays in Oswego. It supports our community as a whole and strengthens our local economy.”

A Christmas tree lighting ceremony was part of the activities at the Oswego Christmas Walk in downtown Oswego on Dec. 6. (Eric Schelkopf)

Kauffman also lead the Christmas tree-lighting countdown, with the crowd applauding loudly as the tree lit up.

The Oswego Christmas Walk on Dec. 6 also featured reindeer. (Eric Schelkopf)

The Oswego Christmas Walk also featured an illuminated emergency vehicle parade, reindeer and an ice sculptor.