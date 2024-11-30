Yorkville basketball rallies to advance to Strombom championship: Friday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup:

BOYS BASKETBALL

Yorkville 68, Burlington Central 61

The Foxes outscored the Rockets 22-8 in the fourth quarter and made 8 of 10 free throws in the final quarter to advance to the championship game of the Strombom Tournament at Sycamore.

Christian Harrell scored 15 points, Alonn Flint 12 and Gabe Sanders and Taelor Clements 10 apiece for Yorkville (2-0). The Foxes play Sycamore for the tournament championship at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Newark 49, Hall 48 (OT)

Dylan Long had 22 points and two assists, Reggie Chapman had six points and 10 assists, Payton Wills 10 points and nine rebounds and Cody Kulbartz 11 points and eight rebounds for Newark.

Newark lost to Seneca 79-45 on Wednesday. Dylan Long had 30 points and five rebounds for the Norsemen.

Plano 65, Pontiac 62

Gabe Steele scored 16 points, Amari Bryant 13, Vinny Cesario 12 and Taron McGowan 10 for the Reapers (1-2) at the Ottawa Tournament.

Sandwich 57, Dundee-Crown 43

Dom Rome had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Nick Michalek scored 13 points and Quinn Rome had 10 points, three blocks and three steals for Sandwich. Brady Behringer added eight points and six assiss for the Indians, who had 17 assists as a team.

Sandwich (1-1) plays Dixon at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the Strombom Tournament consolation championship.

Oswego 53, Naperville Central 47

The Panthers won their final game at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

Oswego East 53, Neuqua Valley 49

The Wolves won their final game at the Hoops for Healing Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Oswego 56, Plainfield Central 35

Alexis Fomby scored 14 points and Peyton Johnson and Maggie Voller 10 each for Oswego.

GIRLS BOWLING

Oswego

The Panthers bowled a total of 4,994 for ninth place in the 23-team Plainfield Central Invite at Town and Country Lanes in Joliet. Leading the team in series was senior MyKayla Torres whose 1,227 over six games (205 average) was good for a 12th place individual medal.

GIRLS WRESTLING

Oswego

The Panthers finished sixth out of 29 teams at the Minooka Thanksgiving Throwdown. Mak Hill was championship of her division, Aaliyah Roldan second, Kiyah Chavez fifth, Ameera Murphy sixth and Harmony Evans eighth for Oswego.