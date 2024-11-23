Plano High School to host annual madrigal show

Plano High School will hold its annual madrigal show 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024, in the high school’s auditorium. (Photo provided by Plano High School)

Tickets are on sale for Plano High School’s annual madrigal show.

Performances are at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8, in the high school’s auditorium.

Tickets are $8 for student/senior/military personnel and $10 for adults. Children 5 and under are free.

Attendees can park in either parking lot at the high school and enter in door 2 or 28.

There will be coffee, wassail and desserts served this year.

To purchase tickets in advance, visit cur8.com, select buy tickets and search Plano. Tickets will also be sold at the door, but only cash will be accepted.

Plano High School is located at 704 W. Abe St.