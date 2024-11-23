Experience a historic holiday at Kendall County’s Christmas at the Lyon Farm

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas at the Lyon Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15, 2024. Lyon Farm is located at 7935 Illinois Route 71, in Yorkville. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Historical Society)

The Kendall County Historical Society will host its annual Christmas at the Lyon Farm from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15.

Attendees will be able to make crafts, play holiday bingo, decorate cookies, view an electric train display and visit with Santa Claus.

Festivities also include tasting roasted chestnuts, s’mores over a campfire, hayrides (weather permitting) and shopping at the vendor booths. A blacksmith and a woodcarver will also be on site.

Guests are invited to vote for their favorite Christmas tree decorated by local organizations and businesses.

Food will be available for purchase, along with homemade baked goods and raffle items.

Admission is $5 for all ages.

All admissions and donations will support the upkeep and maintenance of the buildings, grounds and historical archives, according to a news release from the society.

For more information, visit lyonfarmkchs.org.