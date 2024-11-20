No contested races for Plano city government in April election

Zero contested elections have emerged for Plano city government positions for the consolidated April, 1, 2025 elections. (Shea Lazansky)

As the deadline passed to file petitions to become a nominee for the April 1, 2025, consolidated elections, not a single contested election emerged for Plano city government.

With four aldermen seats, mayor, city clerk, and treasurer all open for contest, each will field unopposed candidates.

For mayor, Mike Rennels filed to retain his position. Thomas Johns filed for Alderman Ward 4, Barbara Nadeau filed for Alderman Ward 1, Cornealius Veen filed for Alderman Ward 2, and Stephen DeBolt filed for Alderman Ward 3.

Each alderman is elected to a four-year term.

Carin Martin filed to retain her position as city clerk. Zoila Gomez also filed for city treasurer.