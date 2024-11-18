Oswego Fire Protection District launches Toys for Tots drive

The Oswego Fire Protection District has announced the launch of the 17th Annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive, an initiative that aims to bring holiday joy to children in need throughout the community.

As the holiday season approaches, Oswego Fire Department is once again teaming up with the Oswego School District 308, the Marine Corps Reserves and many community organizations/businesses to collect new, unwrapped toys for children throughout Kendall County and the surrounding area. This longstanding tradition has become a beacon of hope for many local families, making the holidays brighter for those who may be facing difficult times.

From now until Dec. 12, the Oswego Fire Department will accept donations of new unwrapped toys for the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program. Toys can be dropped off at any of the district’s four fire stations.

In addition, numerous Toys for Tots drop boxes are located throughout the Oswego area as collections sites. More information is on the Oswego Fire Protection District’s Facebook page or at the district’s website, oswegofire.com.

Over the years, the Oswego Fire Protection District has collected more than 75,000 toys for local Kendall County families during the holiday seasons. If you are a family in need or know a family in need, a toy request form can be found at oswegofire.com.