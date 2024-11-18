Kendall County property transfers: May 16 to Oct. 30, 2024

Aurora

Db Mim I LLC to Carolyn Johnson, Residence at 1745 Fredericksburg Lane, $295,000, Oct. 21.

Abdal Bondokji to Chinara Kulzhabaeva and Adilet Kulanbaev, Residence at 2654 Buckland Drive, $555,000, Oct. 6.

Joliet

Amy Tannura to Carlos Olivas and Josephine Aguilar, Residence at 8531 Sawyer Court, $260,000, Aug. 14.

Armando Ramirez to Michael A. Buckley and Melissa M. Owens, Residence at 8110 Shady Oak Road, $400,000, Sept. 26.

Elston Townhomes LLC to James A. and Anna Mary Akroush, Residence at 8646 Foxborough Way 1631, $300,000, Oct. 30.

Inga Jurevicius to Gustavo and Delia Lopez, Residence at 874 Angelica Circle, $455,000, Oct. 4.

Kendall County Sheriff to Inga Jurevicius, Residence at 874 Angelica Circle, $321,000, May 16.

Minooka

Donald R. Sweeney to Jonathan and Shannon Okopski, Residence at 1326 Kettleson Drive, $270,000, Oct. 24.

Montgomery

Babak Durrani to Richard Corral and Gabriela Juarez, Residence at 2085 William Drive, $355,000, Oct. 22.

John T. Hammond Testamentary Trust to Zuriel Badillo, Residence at 55 Codorus Road, $216,500, Sept. 10.

Newark

Jonathan Carmack to Alfred and Hayley Goedde, Residence at 8820 Millbrook Road, $575,000, Aug. 20.

Clean Edge Homes Inc. to Jon and Jaymie Freeman, Residence at 15715 Hoods Circle, $595,000, Sept. 27.

Oswego

Chidus Group LLC to Christian To and Ryan Nguyen, Residence at 114 Harbor Drive, $380,000, Sept. 23.

Danny Pang to Ivan Robles and Crystal B. Robles, Residence at 9 Na Au Say Court, $560,000, Aug. 7.

Thong Huynh to Sean A. White and Kelly P. Nguyen, Residence at 159 Waterbury Circle, $300,000, Sept. 5.

Tien Hua to Kevin D. Koch and Hannah E. Koch, Residence at 125 Concord Drive S 125, $275,000, Oct. 11.

Terry L. Duy to Maciej Skowronski, Residence at 545 Heritage Drive, $235,000, Oct. 8.

Richard Joseph Frank to Austin and Allison Nelson, Residence at 456 Burr Oak Drive, $524,000, Sept. 19.

Fred H. Landmesser to Candy Mick and Katherine Emerson, Residence at 149 Concord Drive S, $345,000, Oct. 3.

Joseph A. Izzo to Jorge L. Perez and Hannah E. Davidson, Residence at 637 Salem Circle, $400,000, Oct. 15.

Jamie Sakelaris to Muneer Mohammad, Residence at 11 Boat Lane, $350,000, Oct. 18.

Higgins Survivors Trust to Lauren Nelson and Robert Staeger, Residence at 86 Leisure Lane, $385,000, Aug. 2.

Edwin N. McNeely to Arann J. O’Brien and Megan O’Brien, Residence at 14 Sedgwick Road, $322,000, Oct. 7.

T.J. Baumgartner Custom Homes C to Timothy and Sarah Fabrizio, Residence at 508 Marty Lane, $739,000, Sept. 27.

Plainfield

Allison Marshall to Brandon Marquez and Michaela M. Marquez, Residence at 2115 Ingersoll Court, $285,000, Oct. 18.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Jonathan Matthew and Kimberly Jean Sexton, Residence at 13645 S. Sanibel St., $500,000, Oct. 30.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Benjamin C. Hollins and Tilaya Bradford Hollins, Residence at 13641 S. Sanibel St., $474,000, Oct. 29.

NVR Inc. to Rachel and Colin Lewin, Residence at 8008 Huntley Trail, $390,500, Oct. 22.

Plano

B.J. Daw Properties LLC to Jose Vicente Soublett Soublett, Residence at 3874 Munson St., $248,000, Oct. 17.

Jailene Rocha to Griselda Lara Gutierrez and Yasdani Gonzalez, Residence at 4205 Dillon St., $210,000, Oct. 11.

Sandwich

NVR Inc. to Matthew and Mandey Dunn, Residence at 1204 S. Wind Drive, $395,500, Oct. 25.

NVR Inc. to James Gurrola and Vanessa Ruiz, Residence at 611 W. Pleasant Ave., $346,500, Oct. 29.

Clara R. Jones to Kristi Stacks, Residence at 875 Sandhurst Drive, $197,000, Aug. 11.

Yorkville

Justin Czapczyk to Karen B. Kus, Residence at 1255 Hawk Hollow Drive, $295,000, Oct. 13.

Takeisha Williams to Tarkesh Reddy Rokala and Pushpalata Rokala, Residence at 1146 Hawk Hollow Drive, $290,000, Oct. 21.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Mateusz Jan and Malgorzata Zofia Strojny, Residence at 3234 Lehman Crossing, $470,000, Oct. 30.

Abby Properties LLC to Latanya Hill, Residence at 1141 Gillespie Lane, $310,000, Oct. 29.

Kenneth Simmons to Jason and Judith Jarka, Residence at 2051 Raintree Road, $457,500, Oct. 10.

American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Joannis Karellas and Hee Sun Angela Lim Karellas, Residence at 206 Barrett Drive B, $245,000, Oct. 16.

RMT Properties LLC to Kristopher Smith and Barbara Ruiz Smith, Residence at 2948 Old Glory Drive, $531,500, Oct. 8.

Boecker Trust to Michael T. Kennedy, Residence at 00 Budd Court, $180,000, Oct. 11.

D.R. Horton Inc. Midwest to Kapil Dev Verma, Residence at 3226 Lehman Crossing, $475,000, Oct. 25.

Vanboekel Joint Tenancy Trust to Betty Lou Johnson, Residence at 356 Garden Circle, $330,000, Oct. 21.

NVR Inc. to Sandra S. Cherry, Residence at 4510 W. Millbrook Circle, $337,000, Oct. 30.

Michael Santoria to Bradley J. and Matthew R. Sudd, Residence at 4579 Half Moon Drive B, $280,000, Oct. 17.

Kimberly Gerdes to Jose J. Ponce and Cynthia Contreras Contreras, Residence at 8 Fox Court, $400,000, Oct. 16.

David J. Fiore Jr to Elida and Fernando Gomez, Residence at 2971 Ellsworth Drive, $415,000, Oct. 16.