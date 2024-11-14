Three Oswego Library Board trustees file for reelection to board

Three Oswego Library Board incumbents have filed their nominating petitions to run for the April 1 consolidated election.

Four seats are open on the board. Oswego Library Board President Terry Tamblyn, board vice-president Peter Wallers and board secretary James Connon have filed nominating petitions along with Lu Anne Harkins.

The Oswego Library District operates two libraries, one at 32 W. Jefferson St. in downtown Oswego and the other at 1111 Reading Drive in Montgomery.

The term of James Marter, who lost last week in his challenge to U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, D-Naperville, is also up in April. Monday is the final day for candidates to final their nominating petitions for the April 1 election.