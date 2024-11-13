Oswego Co-Op freshman Alli Wiertel is the Record Newspapers Girls Golfer of the Year

Oswego Co-Op freshman Alli Wiertel, who tied for fourth at the Class 2A state tournament with an even-par score of 144 over two days, is the Record Newspapers girls golf Player of the Year. Wiertel also shot a 73 to tie for second at the regional meet, a 74 for second at the sectional tournament and was second at the Southwest Prairie Conference tournament. She also was Southwest Prairie Conference MVP for the season.

Here is her Q&A with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

What achievements of yours are your most proud of this season?

Wiertel: I would say my summer set me up to have a consistent freshman season. I played most of my rounds under par and gave myself opportunities to stay in contention all fall. My second round at state was something I’m proud of because I was down seven strokes to start the day and had a putt on 12 to tie for the lead.

Are you nervous at all going into big tournaments? If so, how do you handle the nerves? If not, why?

Wiertel: I am not nervous. This is what I have always done and I have settled into it. I know what I expect of myself, I know my game, and play with an edge instead of nerves. It either happens or it doesn’t, then I get to play more golf.

It seems like you know some other top players. Does that help you in a tournament at all?

Wiertel: My best friends are Illinois golfers. I have played with them my entire life and we have traveled across the country sharing many amazing memories. I love playing with them. It may not help my score but it’s something I look forward to every time.

How did you get started in golf? Do you have family members that have played? At one point did you realize you could be good at this?

Wiertel: My dad got me into golf when I was little. My little sister Lucy Wiertel (10) plays golf and she made it to Augusta National for the DCP National Finals last year, and she is an incredible player. When traveling around the country for golf trips we would stop at a lot of colleges and it motivated me. I was inspired to work on my game and reach that goal.

What do you like about golf, as opposed to other sports you could play?

Wiertel: I gave up basketball last year to keep growing as a golfer. Golf is a punishing game and it teaches you a lot about yourself. You always have to keep pushing and working on your game to make it to the top, you are not going to just get there by faking it.

If there are one or two elements of your game that you would be asked are strengths, what would they be? And what areas do you feel you need work on?

Wiertel: My mental game separates me from most players. I have always worked hard on that part of the game. I am pretty long off the tee and love hitting driver and I think I am a good all-around player. That said, you could always hit irons closer and make more long putts.

What’s the best round you have ever played that you know of (doesn’t have to be score, just a round you thought was good)?

Wiertel: I have played so many rounds of golf, but if I had to pick a few highlights I would say the 68, 68 to win at Medinah is one. The back 9 34 I shot in Pinehurst on course No. 2 a week after this year’s men’s U.S. Open in the Women’s North and South Amateur was pretty wild, and the USGA 4 ball round I shot 70 this fall to qualify for that team women’s amateur event was very memorable.

How do you deal with the frustrations that come with golf? Not an easy game!

Wiertel: I take a moment to accept my failure and quickly realize there is nothing I can do about it now. Then just go play the next hole and take the next shot on.

What’s the toughest course you’ve played on? Is there a course you have not played on but would like to?

Wiertel: Richland Country Club in Nashville, Winged Foot West, Coure 2 in Pinehurst, The Blessings in Arkansas, Ghost Hollow in Oregon, Sea Island are few I have played and have either been in awe or just gave me trouble. Augusta National is the course I can’t wait to play someday, hopefully in the ANWA.