Oswego American Legion to host Veterans Day ceremony Monday

Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns delivers an address for the Veterans Day ceremony on Nov. 11, 2022 in downtown Oswego. He is backed by an honor guard from the Oswego Fire Protection District. (Mark Foster)

At 11 a.m. Monday, the Oswego American Legion Post 675 will host its annual Veteran Day Ceremony to honor all who have served our country.

The ceremony will be held at the Oswego Veterans Memorial Plaza, 1 Main St. in downtown Oswego. Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman and Oswego American Legion Post 675 Commander Kris Kearns will speak during the event.

The posting of colors, bagpipe music and firing party will be presented by the Oswego Police Department and Oswego Fire Protection District.