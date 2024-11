Kendall County State's Attorney Eric Weis, who was first elected in 2006, is heading for reelection. (Eric Schelkopf)

With all 78 of the precincts counted, incumbent Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis has won over challenger Jose Villagrana, according to unofficial results.

According to unofficial results, Weis, a Republican, received 36,247 votes, compared to Villagrana, a Democratic, who received 28,328 votes. Weis was first elected to the position of Kendall County State’s Attorney in 2006.

Villagrana is a Kendall County Sheriff patrol deputy and a practicing attorney.