Oswego residents can meet, talk with village president, board during Village Board on Your Block

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman and village trustees invite residents to next month’s meet and greet event Village Board on Your Block.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 6 at Hunt Club Elementary School, 4001 Hunt Club Dr., Oswego. It offers an opportunity for community members of all ages to engage directly with village leaders and discuss important issues impacting their neighborhoods.

They can voice their concerns, ask questions and learn about current and upcoming projects in the village.

“This is a great chance to share what’s on your mind and speak directly to village leaders,” Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said in a news release. “Our first event this summer was so successful, we plan to hold a Village Board on Your Block every quarter in a different neighborhood.”

In the spirit of Thanksgiving and giving back to the community, residents are encouraged to bring nonperishable food donations for the Kendall County Community Food Pantry.

RSVPs are not required for Village Board on Your Block. More information is available by going to oswegoil.org/NovemberVBOYB.