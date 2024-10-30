Paving a path for pedestrians, bicyclists to get around Oswego

A pedestrian walks on a path in Hudson Crossing Park in downtown Oswego. The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning will be putting together a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the village. At the Oct. 1 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an agreement with CMAP to put together the plan. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego village trustees are looking to make it easier for bicyclists and pedestrians to get around the village.

The Chicago Metropolitan Agency for Planning will put together a bicycle and pedestrian plan for the village. At the Oct. 1 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees approved an agreement with CMAP and will pay CMAP $20,000 for its services.

“As you know, the village is looking to do a Comprehensive Plan rewrite starting next year and this would be a great first step as part of that project,” Oswego Development Services Director Rod Zenner told village trustees.

CMAP is the regional planning agency for Northeastern Illinois, serving 284 communities in seven counties. The village had applied for assistance through CMAP’s technical assistance program.

Jen Maddux, a senior planner for CMAP, told trustees the project would be much more costly without the assistance of CMAP. Maddux will serve as project manager.

“It would be about a $100,000 project,” Maddux said. “We initiated this local contribution to really get buy in from the community.”

Maddux told trustees the plan will develop goals and recommendations for improving safety, connectivity and accessibility for people walking and biking.

“We’re really coming up with a plan for the future to make things safer and more enjoyable,” she said.

CMAP worked with such communities as Glendale Heights, Richmond and Alsip recently on their transportation plans. The plan will address several topics, including the safety of vulnerable roadway users, Americans with Disabilities Act compliance, open space and trail connectivity and growth and development.

“We want to keep in mind that this is a growing, developing town and thinking about what that means for how people travel around here in the future,” Maddux said.

The plan is expected to take about 18 months to complete. In putting together the plan, CMAP will look at existing conditions and will be reaching out to residents for their comments.

One of the next steps will be for CMAP to launch a website for the project, Maddux said. Trustee Andrew Torres, who grew up in Oswego, said he is excited about the project.

“It’s wonderful that we’re going to try to bring that accessibility for everyone here,” he said. “That’s great.”

Oswego Public Works Director and Village Engineer Jennifer Hughes said the plan will help to prioritize projects.