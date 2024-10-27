Kendall County trick-or-treating hours

Trick-or-treating hours for Kendall County:
Reminder: Halloween is not a county holiday.
Montgomery’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
The city recommends participants to look both ways before crossing the streets, eat only factory-wrapped or commercial treats, wear lighter-colored costumes, stay visible with a flashlight or reflective bag, opt for face paint rather than masks, trick or treat only in familiar neighborhoods and avoid dark houses.
Parents should accompany young children.
Non-participating houses should keep their lights off and post signage that they’re not participating.
For more information, visit www.montgomeryil.org/713/Halloween-Safety-Hours.
Newark’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Participating households are encouraged to turn on their lights.
For more information, visit newark-il.us/events.
Oswego’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
For more information, visit www.oswegoil.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2438/713.
Plano’s former trick-or-treating hours were 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Residents should turn their lights on to encourage trick or treaters.
Sandwich’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
All Sandwich residents are encouraged to stay alert and use extra caution in driving on Halloween during those times to keep children safe.
There will also be a city-wide ban for leaf and/or brush burning for Thursday, Oct. 31, to enable children with asthma and/or upper respiratory conditions to participate in trick-or-treating and ensure smoke will not hinder visibility at street crossings.
For more information, visit www.sandwich.il.us/calendar.
Yorkville’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/.