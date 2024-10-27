Kendall County trick-or-treating hours

Four-year-old Emric Rix of Bristol docks his cruise ship in the Home Depot parking lot during the annual Yorkville Chamber of Commerce Biz Boo Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. This year we have times for trick-or-treating around Kendall County (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Trick-or-treating hours for Kendall County:

Reminder: Halloween is not a county holiday.

Montgomery

Montgomery’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

The city recommends participants to look both ways before crossing the streets, eat only factory-wrapped or commercial treats, wear lighter-colored costumes, stay visible with a flashlight or reflective bag, opt for face paint rather than masks, trick or treat only in familiar neighborhoods and avoid dark houses.

Parents should accompany young children.

Non-participating houses should keep their lights off and post signage that they’re not participating.

For more information, visit www.montgomeryil.org/713/Halloween-Safety-Hours.

Newark

Newark’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

Participating households are encouraged to turn on their lights.

For more information, visit newark-il.us/events.

Oswego

Oswego’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

For more information, visit www.oswegoil.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/2438/713.

Plano

Plano’s former trick-or-treating hours were 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Residents should turn their lights on to encourage trick or treaters.

Sandwich

Sandwich’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

All Sandwich residents are encouraged to stay alert and use extra caution in driving on Halloween during those times to keep children safe.

There will also be a city-wide ban for leaf and/or brush burning for Thursday, Oct. 31, to enable children with asthma and/or upper respiratory conditions to participate in trick-or-treating and ensure smoke will not hinder visibility at street crossings.

For more information, visit www.sandwich.il.us/calendar.

Yorkville

Yorkville’s recommended trick-or-treating hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.

For more information, visit yorkville.il.us/.