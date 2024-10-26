Plano hair salon receives its own makeover with building improvement grant

Possibilities Hair Salon in Plano took advantage of a city grant to help cover costs for improvements to the building's facade. (Provided by Nicole Diaz)

For more than a decade, Nicole Diaz’s hair salon in Plano has provided the stylistic flair and touches keeping her customers looking their best. After receiving a building improvement grant from the city, her storefront has undergone a beauty makeover of its own.

To help local businesses flourish in the historic buildings along the downtown, the city government offers the Facade Improvement Program.

Diaz, owner of Possibilities Hair Salon, 12 E. Main Street, Plano, said she was exited to jump at the opportunity to have some of her building improvement costs covered. The city provides a 50% matching grant to business owners and commercial building owners to construct upgrades to the facades of their buildings. The program covers a maximum $5,000.

“I receive compliments from customers all the time about our final improvements, it makes me feel so proud of our work,” Diaz said. “We painted the whole front facade and refreshed the awning roof. It’s beautiful. The metal awning really makes the whole building pop.”

Diaz said she was planning improvements to the 1930′s-era building for quite some time, but was waiting for the best opportunity after the COVID-19 pandemic. She said the total improvement project was around $4,000 with the city covering $1,900.

The city offers the grant for all businesses within the downtown and Route 34 Business District.

Plano Mayor Mike Rennels said the program is designed to inspire investment and development in the area and to ensure continual upgrades to the area’s older buildings and infrastructure. He said while six businesses have used the grant to make building improvements, he hopes more business owners seize the opportunity.

“The hope is to create a bandwagon effect so a business can utilize the grant to spruce up their exterior and perhaps their neighbors will do likewise,” Rennels said. “We’re certainly wanting to help folks improve the overall look of the downtown area in this sort of passive way.”

Diaz said since opening shop 14 years ago, and since moving to the area nearly four decades ago, she has been embraced by the welcoming community and is happy to create foundations for the future of the area.

“This is my community, I’ve given a lot to the community, and I appreciate all the people and I love the downtown so much,” Diaz said. “It’s great that Plano is bringing business support to the community and that local owners can take advantage and make improvements to help create a more inviting area.”