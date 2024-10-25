Yorkville City Council advances design for new $32M government facility

The Yorkville City Council advanced multiple 2025 road construction programs at their Oct. 22 meeting. They also laid further groundwork on their new multi-million Public Works and Parks facility. (Joey Weslo)

A lot of asphalt will be laid and concrete poured across Yorkville following city officials progressing next year’s road programs and construction plans for their new multi-million Public Works and Parks facility.

The City Council at its Oct. 22 meeting approved a construction manager for their new Public Works and Parks Facility project. The facility is projected to cost between $32 million and $36 million.

Construction on the facility is scheduled to begin next year. The complex will be built on a 12-acre vacant lot within the Yorkville Business Center that the city bought in 2022 for $1.355 million.

City officials also paved the way for next year’s sizable road construction programs. After past city road studies highlighted significant infrastructure improvement needs, the city spent $1.86 million during fiscal 2024 on pavement and overlay projects across several local roads.

At the meeting, the City Council approved engineering agreements for both the Road to Better Roads Program, which totals $1.4 million in upcoming construction costs, and for the Local Road Program, involving $3-3.5 million in construction costs.

“We’ve got a lot of roads we’re trying to fix here in the next couple years,” Mayor John Purcell said during the meeting.

Beecher Road, Waterpark Way and streets in the Prairie Meadows neighborhood are all scheduled for improvements in the budget for the Better Roads Program approved by the City Council last month.

Subdivision streets in the Heartland Circle and Bristol Bay neighborhoods are scheduled for paving work in the budget for the Local Road Program.