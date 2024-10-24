Yorkville doctor pleads guilty to criminal sexual assault of a minor as jury trial starts

A Yorkville doctor on Oct. 22 pleaded guilty to seven counts of criminal sexual assault of a minor just after his jury trial had gotten underway.

Following his plea, Edgar Archbold, 73, of Yorkville, was immediately taken into custody. He will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing on Jan. 3, according to a news release from Kendall County State’s Attorney Eric Weis.

Weis said the plea was unexpected as the jury trial was scheduled for two days this week. He faces a minimum sentence of 28 years in prison and must serve 85% of his sentence.

“Based on his age, even the minimum sentence is equal to life in prison for Archbold,” Weis said in the release.

Archbold, was charged following an investigation that began in April 2023, according to the statement.

The victim had disclosed to their parent and law enforcement that, for approximately nine months, Archbold had committed sexual acts at both his business and at his home in Yorkville, Weis said.

In the release, Weis said the victim was concerned about retribution after they came forward.

Members of the Yorkville Police Department obtained a judicial overhear order and during a recorded telephone conversation, Archbold admitted to many of the acts of sexual penetration with the victim, Weis said.

Weis commended the work of the Yorkville Police Department and the Kendall County Child Advocacy Center on their investigation of this case. He also recognized the victim for their determination and courage.