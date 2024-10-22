Senior Services Associates hosting casino adventure on Oct. 28

Senior Services Associates of Yorkville will host a casino outing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to the Hard Rock Casino, at 7801 E. State St., in Rockford. (Photo provided by Senior Services Associates)

Senior Services Associates will host an outing from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, to the Hard Rock Casino, at 7801 E. State St., in Rockford.

Attendees will ride in a comfortable motor coach as they play a round or two of BINGO. The bus will leave from the Beecher Center at 908 Game Farm Road, in Yorkville.

The cost is $30, which covers transportation and $10 on a play card.

The en route BINGO game is an additional $2, and attendees will “pass the hat” for the driver.

To sign up, call Amy at 630-553-5777 or stop into Senior Services Associates at 908 Game Farm Road, in Yorkville.