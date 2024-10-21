Air conditioner catches fire at Yorkville house

At 9:40 p.m., Sunday, fire crews from the the Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District responded to a fire at a house in the 6000 block of Legacy Circle in Yorkville, according to a news release from the district.

A Kendall County Sheriff deputy at the scene found an air conditioner unit on fire and extinguished it with a fire extinguisher, the release said.

The cause of the fire was found to be electrical. No one was injured in the fire.

Firefighters checking to see if the fire had spread into the house only found light smoke because of an open window near the fire, the release said. Crews were at the scene for about an hour.

Bristol Kendall Fire Protection District was assisted on the scene by Oswego Fire Protection District, Lisbon Seward Fire Protection District, Plainfield Fire Protection District, Minooka Fire Protection District and the Kendall County Sheriff’s Department.

Station coverage was provided by Montgomery & Countryside Fire Protection District and Elburn & Countryside Fire Protection District.