Historic building in downtown Oswego to get new roof as result of economic development grant

Happenstance Goods is located at 67 Main St. in downtown Oswego. The building was recently approved for a grant from the village to help make needed repairs. (Eric Schelkopf)

The owner of a 127-year-old historic building in Oswego’s downtown will be able to replace the building’s roof and do other repairs thanks to a $39,930 economic development incentive grant.

Village trustees greenlit the grant for the building at 67 Main St., which will pay for half of the project’s $79,860 cost. Other improvements include tuckpointing, replacement of the back deck and stairway and the replacement of a sliding glass door which provides the only exit from the basement level.

The main tenant in the building is Happenstance Goods, a vintage/antiques store which opened in 2019. The building was built in 1897.

“This is really what the grant was designed for, to update some of our old buildings to bring them up to modern occupancy and safety standards,” Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty told village trustees at the Oct. 15 board meeting where they unanimously approved the measure.

In applying for the grant, applicant Phyllis Barber – who also is the co-owner of Happenstance Goods – said the building’s previous owner did not make any improvements to the building, leaving a significant amount of deferred maintenance.

Barber said gaps and disintegrating materials compromise the integrity of the flat roof, resulting in leaks into the second floor offices in the building. She also said loose brick at the roofline is a safety hazard along with a back porch/deck with splitting, broken and warping boards.

“I think this is exactly what we set this up for, to help our downtown businesses to maintain their buildings,” village trustee Karin McCarthy-Lange said prior to voting to approve the grant. “I think this is a great use of the funds.”