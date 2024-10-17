Three vacant silos in downtown Oswego getting a splash of color

Artist Jason Watts recently started on a mural project on three silos located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street in downtown Oswego. The mural depicts scenes of the Fox River, flora and fauna, trees and a farm scene. (Eric Schelkopf)

Work has begun on transforming three vacant silos in downtown Oswego into a mural project.

The silos are located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street. Artist Jason Watts recently started on a mural project depicting scenes of the Fox River, flora and fauna, trees and a farm scene.

During the Oct. 15 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustee Karen Novy expressed her enthusiasm for the project.

“I think that’s going to be a great asset to our town and maybe draw more people to that end,” Novy said. “I’m just really looking forward to it being done and I can’t wait to see it.”

Village President Ryan Kauffman agreed.

“I’m really excited about,” he said. “I think it’s going to be a great cultural contribution in our downtown.”

The project is designed to reflect Oswego’s past and present.

“We want something that will be a beacon for the village, something that people notice as they drive by,” Cultural Arts Commission Chair Anthony Pastore said in addressing the Oswego Village Board at its Sept. 3 meeting. “We want something that reflects the town’s identity and history. The river is important to us and our roots are in farming, so I think we want something that really connects to that.”

Watt’s artwork is well known to anyone visiting downtown Oswego. In 2022, Watts painted a mural on the south side of the building at 59-61 Main Street in downtown Oswego that houses the Fox Valley Winery, The Bike Rack and Nash Vegas.

At the Sept. 17 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to approve expanding the project from two silos to all three silos on the site. They also approved an agreement with property owner Brad Smith to use the property.

It will cost an additional $3,500 to paint the third silo, bringing the project’s total cost to $14,300. The additional funds will be taken out of next year’s budget for the village’s Cultural Arts Commission.

“There is a cost efficiency to have all three silos done at the same time,” Oswego Community Relations Manager Bridget Bittman told trustees.

Village Trustee Tom Guist voiced his support for expanding the project.

“I think it will make it look complete and I don’t think there’s any reason to wait just for next year’s budget,” he said.