Sandwich City Hall Annex, 128 E. Railroad St. is where the open house will be held on Wednesday, June 26. (Shaw Media file photo)

The three-way race for Sandwich mayor remains too close to call.

Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham, who is seeking a second term, faced two opponents in Tuesday’s election – 4th Ward Alderman Rick Whitecotton, whose term expires in April, and aircraft mechanic Colton Otto.

According to unofficial results from DeKalb and Kendall counties, Latham has 455 votes, Whitecotton has 453 votes and Otto has 391 votes.

In announcing that he would run for a second term, Sandwich Mayor Todd Latham said he wanted to build on the city’s accomplishments in the last four years.

“I want to follow those through to a second term because I think it’s crucial,” he said.

That includes continuing to improve the city’s infrastructure. Bringing more economic development to the city is also a goal.

In an election questionnaire, Otto said he would support economic growth by promoting “smart development, investing in eco-friendly infrastructure like tru-grids and safeway sidewalks, and encouraging sustainable business practices.”

“Growth and sustainability can go hand in hand with responsible planning,” he said.