Police: Naperville man charged with DUI after driving off road, hitting light pole in Oswego Tuesday

A Naperville man was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and illegal transportation of alcohol Tuesday after police say the car he was driving ran off the road, hit a light pole and came to rest in a ditch in Oswego.

Michael Beese, 37, of Naperville, was the only person in the vehicle and was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries received in the crash, according according to a news release from the Oswego Police Department. No one else was injured in the crash.

At 11:23 a.m. Tuesday, Oswego Police were dispatched to an unknown injury accident in which a car ran off the road, hit a light pole, and came to rest in a ditch in the area of Route 34 and Route 30, according to the release.

After being treated, Oswego police arrested Beese at the hospital for driving under the influence, according to the release. He was taken into custody and transported to the Oswego Police Department for processing.

Police obtained approval from the Kendall County State’s Attorney’s Office for charging Beese with two felony counts of aggravated driving under the influence: one count for allegedly driving under the influence for a third or subsequent time, and one count for allegedly driving under the influence while one’s driving privileges were revoked for a violation of driving under the influence.

Beese also was charged with driving while license revoked, illegal transportation of alcohol by a driver and improper lane use.

He was transported to the Kendall County Jail to await a detention hearing on Wednesday.