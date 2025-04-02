Record Newspapers Athlete of the Week: Bo Breed, Oswego, track and field, sophomore

Name: Bo Breed

School: Oswego, sophomore

Sport: Track and field

Why he was selected: Breed was third in the 800-meter run in 1:57.67 and was part of a fourth-place 4x400 relay in 3:30.31 at the Illinois Top Times meet in school record times.

He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Here is his interview with Sports Editor Joshua Welge.

How did you feel about how you ran at Top Times?

Breed: I felt I ran the best time I could have on that day in both the 800 and 4x400 relay.

You were part of setting two new indoor school records. What did that mean and was it a goal for you?

Breed: Breaking the 800 record was a goal of mine, but the 4x400 relay was kind of a bonus. The 800 record was important for me personally, but the 4x400 record was special because I broke it with three of my teammates: Jezhian, Connor and Jeremiah.

How did indoor season go otherwise? Any other highlights?

Breed: This season I also broke the fresh/soph records in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 along with those two varsity records. So this indoor season has gone amazingly.

How did you get started in track?

Breed: I was mainly a soccer player from 6-13 years old and did some club track on the side. Then I lost my love for soccer and quickly moved to track and field where I found my true talent.

What do you like about the 800 race?

Breed: Everything. It is the perfect race. You have to balance speed and endurance to be successful.

What are your goals for outdoor season?

Breed: Qualifying for state in the 800, running well under the qualifying time and the 4x400 relay we have a chance to do something special this season.

Outside of track...what’s a favorite TV show or movie?

Breed: My favorite series to watch is “Invincible” and favorite movie is “Iron Man.”

What’s your favorite class in school?

Breed: Math is my favorite subject in school.