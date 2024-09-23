Mural project for vacant silos in downtown Oswego expanded to include all three silos

An artist’s plan to paint a colorful mural on two vacant silos in Oswego’s downtown has been expanded to include all three silos on the property. (Provided by the village of Oswego)

An artist’s plan to paint a colorful mural on two vacant silos in Oswego’s downtown has been expanded to include all three silos on the property.

The silos are located on Adams Street near Van Buren Street. In October, muralist Jason Watts plans to start on a mural project depicting scenes of the Fox River, flora and fauna, trees and a farm scene.

At the Sept. 17 Oswego Village Board meeting, village trustees unanimously voted to approve expanding the project to the three silos. They also approved an agreement with property owner Brad Smith to use the property.

It will cost an additional $3,500 to paint the third silo, bringing the project’s total cost to $14,300. The additional funds will be taken out of next year’s budget for the village’s Cultural Arts Commission.

“There is a cost efficiency to have all three silos done at the same time,” Oswego Community Relations Manager Bridget Bittman told trustees.

Village Trustee Tom Guist voiced his support.

“I think it will make it look complete and I don’t think there’s any reason to wait just for next year’s budget,” he said.

Village Trustee Karen Novy asked what the mural on the third silo would look like.

“It will be a continuation of some of the same themes, but not the exact same thing that is on the other two silos,” Bittman replied.

The project is designed to reflect Oswego’s past and present.

“We want something that will be a beacon for the village, something that people notice as they drive by,” Cultural Arts Commission Chair Anthony Pastore said in addressing the Oswego Village Board at its Sept. 3 meeting. “We want something that reflects the town’s identity and history. The river is important to us and our roots are in farming, so I think we want something that really connects to that.”

Watt’s artwork is well known to anyone visiting downtown Oswego. In 2022, Watts painted a mural on the south side of the building at 59-61 Main Street in downtown Oswego that houses the Fox Valley Winery, The Bike Rack and Nash Vegas.

The mural was originally proposed for the north side of the building at 59-61 Main Street. However, village trustees were concerned about the possibility of the mural being blocked or covered by future development at the adjacent property.

Oswego Village President Ryan Kauffman said he prefers the new location.

“I think it will be a nice addition to our downtown,” he said. “It is much more highly visible than the side of the other building.”