Letter: Supporting Kamala Harris

I’m voting for Kamala Harris—someone who has a plan and wants to lift people up and not go back to that old way. She’s an American politician and Attorney General of California which included one of her signature accomplishments—creating Open Justice, an online platform to make criminal justice data available to the public.

Harris was the junior U.S. senator from California. She has advocated for stricter gun control laws, the DREAM ACT, and reforms to healthcare and taxation. Kamala lives with optimism and hope and is respectful of all people. Rather than a felon, I prefer Kamala and her positive take on life as my president. I will vote for Kamala Harris as president.

Jo Ann Pierce

Yorkville