Upgrades continue at Plano Legion Post 395, Adult Halloween Party set for Oct. 25

Plano American Legion Post 395 has laid new flooring upstairs, painted the upstairs hall and updated washrooms with a grant from Home Depot. (Photo provided by Plano American Legion Post 395)

The Plano American Legion Post 395 is updating its building with a grant from Home Depot.

It has painted the upstairs hall, updated the washrooms and laid new flooring upstairs, according to a news release from the post.

Improvements will be made in the downstairs meeting hall and bar, including door replacements and roof repairs, according to the release.

The post is open from 5 to 10 p.m. on Fridays for its Lightning and Queen of Hearts drawings, with food and drinks available.

An adult Halloween Party will take place beginning 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, featuring Frightening Lightning.

Deejay will begin at 9 p.m. with a scavenger hunt, fire pit for hot dogs and s’mores and a costume contest with a prize of $25.

The post is located at 510 E. Dearborn St.