Oswego Co-Op’s Alli Wiertel, Kendall Grant advance to state golf: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

Oswego Co-Op's Kendall Grant (left) and Alli Wiertel (right) finished eighth and second, respectively, at Monday's Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional to advance to the state tournament.

GIRLS GOLF

Class 2A Boylan Sectional

Oswego Co-Op freshman Alli Wiertel shot a 74 to place second individually at the Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional and teammate Kendall Grant shot a 79 to finish eighth as both advanced to the Class 2A state tournament.

Oswego Co-Op shot a 345 as a team to finish tied for fifth.

BOYS GOLF

Class 2A Kaneland Sectional

Nolan Oros shot an 83 and Noah Campbell a 90, both coming up short of reaching the state tournament.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Harvard 25-20, 25-11

Sofia Hill had eight service points, four of them aces, Jessica Ramey 13 assists, five service points and five digs and Alayla Harris and Jordan Bauer five kills each for Sandwich (10-12, 6-4 KRC).

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 6, Marengo 0

Cristian Sanchez scored four goals and assisted a fifth and Isaiah Trujillo had a goal and an assist for Plano (12-8-1).

Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 0

Dillan Gauer had 12 saves for Sandwich.