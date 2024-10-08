Oswego Co-Op’s Alli Wiertel, Kendall Grant advance to state golf: Monday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

GIRLS GOLF
Class 2A Boylan Sectional
Oswego Co-Op freshman Alli Wiertel shot a 74 to place second individually at the Class 2A Rockford Boylan Sectional and teammate Kendall Grant shot a 79 to finish eighth as both advanced to the Class 2A state tournament.
Oswego Co-Op shot a 345 as a team to finish tied for fifth.
BOYS GOLF
Class 2A Kaneland Sectional
Nolan Oros shot an 83 and Noah Campbell a 90, both coming up short of reaching the state tournament.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich d. Harvard 25-20, 25-11
Sofia Hill had eight service points, four of them aces, Jessica Ramey 13 assists, five service points and five digs and Alayla Harris and Jordan Bauer five kills each for Sandwich (10-12, 6-4 KRC).
BOYS SOCCER
Plano 6, Marengo 0
Cristian Sanchez scored four goals and assisted a fifth and Isaiah Trujillo had a goal and an assist for Plano (12-8-1).
Johnsburg 7, Sandwich 0
Dillan Gauer had 12 saves for Sandwich.