Eleven members from the Plano Methodist Church volunteered on Sept. 20 at the Dream Center in Peoria.

Activities included preparing food for the food truck, making decorations, serving at the food truck and store, helping community guests gather items for their families and preparing showers and washrooms.

Church members who attended were Jim and Nancy Love, Pastor Steve Saunders, Bonnie and Bill Wykes, Lorna Anderson, Matt and Char Wyncoop, Nicole and Chloe Hulbert and Rose Ann Whiteside.