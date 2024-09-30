Montgomery to host free concert by American English

A large crowd enjoys the Beatles cover band American English on the main stage at Hometown Days on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, at Beecher Park in Yorkville. American English will perform a free concert from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St. (Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Local N)

The Village of Montgomery will present a free concert of Beatles tribute band, American English, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St.

Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This event is for all ages, according to a news release from the village.

Guests can also enjoy food from two food trucks: Grumpy Gaucho, known for its Argentine-inspired food, and Toasty Cheese, famous for its grilled cheese sandwiches.

Street parking is available near the park with no time restrictions.

For more information, contact Rosie Boeing at rboeing@montgomeryil.org or visit montgomeryil.org.