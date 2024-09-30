Montgomery to host free concert by American English

The Village of Montgomery will present a free concert of Beatles tribute band, American English, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4, at Montgomery Park, 301 N. River St.
Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets. This event is for all ages, according to a news release from the village.
Guests can also enjoy food from two food trucks: Grumpy Gaucho, known for its Argentine-inspired food, and Toasty Cheese, famous for its grilled cheese sandwiches.
Street parking is available near the park with no time restrictions.
For more information, contact Rosie Boeing at rboeing@montgomeryil.org or visit montgomeryil.org.