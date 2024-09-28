Illinois State Police investigating officer-related shooting after incident that began in Plano

The Illinois State Police is investigating a officer-involved shooting in an incident that began in Plano and ended in Aurora.

Plano Police responded to a call of shots fired at 6:39 p.m. in the 3800 block of Pratt Street , according to a release from the police department. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds dead inside a house, according to the release.

Lifesaving efforts were attempted but the victim died from the injuries, the release said.

According to a Kendall County Sheriff’s Office release, responding law enforcement personnel located a car in the area believed to be associated with the incident. Following a pursuit that ended in the area of Route 34 and Eola Road in Aurora, deputies and officers from several law enforcement agencies encountered an armed subject, according to the release.

“Deputies and officers, facing a lethal threat, engaged the subject to protect the public and themselves,” the release stated. “No law enforcement officers were injured.”

The condition of the person who was shot is not known at this time.

This story will be updated as more information is available.