Oswego High School senior remembered for always having a smile on his face

Sean Fader, a senior at Oswego High School, died on Sept. 13 after the car he was driving hit a tree in Oswego Township and caught fire. During Oswego High School’s homecoming parade on Oct. 15, signs like “You will be missed Sean” and “Forever in our Hearts” were on display. (Eric Schelkopf)

Oswego High School students are remembering fellow student Sean Fader as someone who always had a smile on his face and was an energetic athlete.

Fader, a senior at Oswego High School, died on Sept. 13 after the car he was driving hit a tree in Oswego Township and caught fire. During Oswego High School’s homecoming parade on Sept. 15, signs like “You will be missed Sean” and “Forever in our Hearts” were on display.

“The whole community has been coming together,” said fellow Oswego High School senior Abby Schwab, who participated in the parade. “I think we’re all just trying to celebrate his life. He always had something to say and he was very funny.”

Oswego High School senior Mya Alonzo has known Fader since they were classmates at Traughber Junior High School in Oswego. They were in the same band class in sixth grade.

“He always had a smile on his face,” Alonzo said. “He always made jokes and he was just a down-to-earth person. He lived his life to the fullest.”

Sean Fader, a senior at Oswego High School, died on Sept. 13 after the car he was driving hit a tree in Oswego Township and caught fire. In his memory, his family is creating the Sean Fader Memorial Scholarship. (Photo provided)

Fader was a member of the school’s boys volleyball team. Kimberly Reichard, who is on the high school’s girls volleyball team, also helps manage Oswego High School’s boys volleyball team.

“When he came to practice, he was always energetic,” Reichard said. “He never didn’t give his all on the court.”

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash that occurred at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sept. 13 on Minkler Road near the intersection with Reservation Road in unincorporated Oswego Township.

According to a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates that Fader’s car was traveling southbound on Minkler Road when it left the roadway, struck a tree and caught on fire.

Fader was the only person in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The investigation is ongoing and being done in conjunction with the Kendall County Coroner’s Office.

“As a school community, we grieve the tragic loss of Sean,” stated an Oswego High School Facebook post.

In his memory, his family is creating the Sean Fader Memorial Scholarship. To donate to the fund, go to gofundme.com.