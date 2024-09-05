Sandwich High School band marches through fairgrounds to help open Sandwich Fair

The Sandwich High School Renegade Regiment marching band helped kick off the opening of the Sandwich Fair on Wednesday. (Eric Schelkopf)

Sandwich High School freshman Alyssandra Barker was honored to help open the Sandwich Fair Wednesday as a member of the Sandwich High School Renegade Regiment marching band.

The band marched through the fairgrounds to help kick off the fair.

“It was a really fun experience and it’s a really great way to start off the fair,” said Barker, who plays the alto saxophone.

The experience more than exceeded her expectations.

“It was way better than I expected it to be,” Barker said.

The Sandwich Fair first started as an annual livestock show in DeKalb County. Held yearly the Wednesday through Sunday following Labor Day since 1888, it is one of the oldest continuing county fairs in Illinois.

The fair, which was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, usually attracts between 150,000 and 200,000 visitors a year.

While she had to go back to school after the band’s performance, Barker intends to return to the fair later in the week. The band has a busy week as it will also perform at a Sandwich High School football game Friday night.

Sandwich High School freshman Sydney Townsend, who plays the tenor saxophone, also enjoyed the experience.

“It lived up to my expectations,” she said. “I like dressing up in the uniform. It’s kind of like our own little thing.”

Townsend has made it a point to come to the Sandwich Fair in the past.

“I like the food and the rides are pretty fun too,” she said.

The Sandwich Fair attracts visitors from all over. Rachyl Haugham and her family drove from St. Louis, Missouri – a four-hour-plus trek – to attend the fair.

Her husband, Clay, grew up in Sandwich, so the visit was also a way to reunite with family and friends. The couple and their four children were enjoying petting a miniature donkey and other animals at a petting zoo.

“The kids haven’t been to the fair since they were little,” she said. “We like the animals and the food. It’s really fun to have them experience it all. We also like seeing old friends.”

The Sandwich Fair continues through Sunday. Chart-topping country star Riley Green will perform at the fair Friday night. The show is sold out.

Green is known for platinum hits such as “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.” Last year, Jordan Davis’ headlining show at the Sandwich Fair sold out before the fair began, a first for the fair.

Other activities at the Sandwich Fair include harness racing, livestock judging, truck pulls, a demolition derby and an antique car show. As they are walking around the fairgrounds, attendees will see such things as a medicine show, stilt walking and juggling.

For more information about the Sandwich Fair, go to its website at sandwichfair.com.