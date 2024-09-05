Aurora man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse following investigation

An Aurora man has been charged with six felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse following a Kendall County Sheriff’s Office investigation, according to a news release.

David Drewniak, 55, was taken into custody in Aurora on Aug. 28 by sheriff’s deputies and members of the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force, according to the release. Drewniak was transported to the Kendall County Jail for processing.

Following a court hearing, he was released from custody with pre-trial conditions. His next court hearing is set for Sept. 24.

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind community members to call Crime Stoppers at 630-553-5999 to report any information regarding a fugitive’s whereabouts. Callers remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if the information leads to the apprehension of a fugitive.