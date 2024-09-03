Former Dairy Barn for lease again as restaurant plans dropped for downtown Oswego building

The former Dairy Barn in downtown Oswego is for lease again as a restaurant group headed by former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski has dropped plans to redevelop the building. Craveworthy Brands had been leasing the building at 121 Main St. until recently. (Eric Schelkopf)

The former Dairy Barn in downtown Oswego is for lease again as a restaurant group headed by former Jimmy John’s CEO Gregg Majewski has dropped plans to redevelop the building.

Craveworthy Brands had been leasing the building at 121 Main St. until recently. In an email, Oswego Economic Development Director Kevin Leighty said the village had not been told why the restaurant group didn’t move forward with its plans.

The company could not be reached for comment. Craveworthy Brands is the parent company of several restaurant brands, including The Budlong Southern Chicken, Wing It On, Krafted Burger + Tap, Genghis Grill, BD’s Mongolian Grill, Flat Top Grill, Soom Soom, a five-unit Mediterranean fast casual restaurant and Dirty Dough cookie brand.

And one point, The Budlong Southern Chicken had announced it was going to locate in the building. That project was subsequently dropped in favor of a plan to open a restaurant featuring Craveworthy’s different brands.

The Dairy Barn was an ice cream shop that closed its doors in 2022. The Dairy Barn was built on the site that previously housed the longtime ice cream shop Dairy Hut, which closed in August 2019.

The Scoop ice cream shop opened last year at 108 Main St., across the street from the Dairy Barn.

Oswego’s downtown restaurant scene continues to grow. In August, Nash Vegas Saloon opened in the space at 61 Main St. in downtown Oswego that previously housed Oswego Brewing Company.

The menu at Nash Vegas Saloon is Nashville inspired. That includes Nashville style chicken wings and buttermilk chicken tenders. Nash Vegas’ menu also features the Nash Vegas hot chicken sandwich, which is topped with dill pickles, creamy coleslaw and the restaurant’s signature spicy aioli.