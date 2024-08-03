Nash Vegas Saloon in Oswego offers sneak preview before opening to public on Saturday

Those attending a friends and family event Friday night got a sneak peek of what Nash Vegas Saloon will offer when it opens for business at 11 a.m. Saturday. (Eric Schelkopf)

The John Deere tractor hovering over the bar at Nash Vegas Saloon in downtown Oswego is hard to miss.

Those attending a friends and family event Friday night got a sneak peek of what Nash Vegas Saloon will offer when it opens for business at 11 a.m. Saturday. Nash Vegas is taking over the space at 61 Main St. that previously housed Oswego Brewing Company.

John Deere has a connection to Oswego. Oswegoland Park District’s recently razed administration and operations center was built in 1974 as a John Deere dealership facility before being acquired by the district in 1986.

Among those attending Friday’s event was Oswego Village Administrator Dan Di Santo. He said Nash Vegas Saloon is a great addition to the downtown.

“It’s going to do great business,” Di Santo said. “We’re thrilled that they’re here.”

Nash Vegas will offer a full bar, live music and line dancing.

“Crowds are going to come here from really all over the suburbs,” Di Santo said. “The tractor is iconic. It is a talking piece, no doubt. I’ve been to a Nashville a few times and this brings that vibe right here.”

National country rock recording artist and songwriter Jimmy Charles is scheduled to perform at Nash Vegas at 9 p.m. Saturday.

The space was remodeled extensively to make way for Nash Vegas Saloon.

“Literally everything in this building is new,” said Joe Porretta, part of the team that operates Nash Vegas Saloon.

The restaurant’s kitchen will open next Wednesday. In the interim, there will be food trucks on site starting at 1 p.m. Saturday.

“We will have a lot of Nashville style food,” Porretta said.

That includes Nashville style chicken wings and buttermilk chicken tenders. Nash Vegas’ menu also features the Nash Vegas hot chicken sandwich, which is topped with dill pickles, creamy coleslaw and the restaurant’s signature spicy aioli.

Local band Eutychus Falling performed at a friends and family event Friday night at Nash Vegas Saloon in downtown Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Nash Vegas Saloon will feature a wide variety of music, not just country, Porretta said. Local bands will perform at Nash Vegas Saloon alongside national acts.

Local band Eutychus Falling performed at Friday’s event.

More information about Nash Vegas Saloon is available on its Facebook page.