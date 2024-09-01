Record Newspapers daily prep sports schedule for the week of Sept. 2

Oswego's Teddy Manikas (11) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during a football game between Neuqua Valley and Oswego on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024 in Oswego. Gary E Duncan Sr for Shaw Local News Network. (Gary E Duncan Sr. for Shaw Local)

Here is the schedule of upcoming games and matches for the week of Sept. 2 in the Record Newspapers coverage area.

Monday, September 2

Girls golf: West Aurora at Oswego Co-op, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, September 3

Boys cross country: Plano at Richmond-Burton Invite, 4 p.m; Sandwich at Sycamore Invite, 4:45 p.m.

Boys golf: Oswego at Plainfield North, 4:45 p.m., at Naperbrook; Plano at Johnsburg, Marengo, TBA; Richmond-Burton at Sandwich, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Oswego at Best of the West Invite; Plainfield South at Oswego East, 4:30 p.m.; Plano at Aurora Central Catholic, 4:30 p.m.; Plainfield North at Yorkville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Plano at Richmond-Burton Invite, 4 p.m.; Sandwich at Sycamore Invite, 4:45 p.m.

Girls golf: Oswego Co-op at Joliet, 4 p.m.; Marengo, Johnsburg at Plano, 4 p.m.; Plainfield Central at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Oswego Co-op at Rosary, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Plainfield Central at Oswego, 4 p.m.; Oswego East at Minooka, 4:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Bolingbrook, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Newark at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.; Rosary at Oswego, 5:30 p.m.; Metea Valley at Oswego East, 5:30 p.m.; Somonauk at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 4

Boys golf: Oswego East at Minooka, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer; Woodstock North at Plano, 4:30 p.m. ;Sandwich at Johnsburg, 4:30 p.m.; Yorkville at Batavia, 5 p.m.

Girls golf: Aurora Central Catholic at Plano, 4 p.m.; Sandwich at Richmond-Burton, 4 p.m.’ West Aurora at Yorkville, 5 p.m.

Girls tennis: Batavia at Oswego, 5 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Plano at Marengo, 6 p.m.; Harvard at Sandwich, 6:30 p.m.; Lincoln-Way West at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, September 5

Boys golf: Plano at Westmont, 4:30 p.m.; Earlville at Sandwich, 4 p.m.; West Aurora at Yorkville, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer: Oswego at Best of the West Invite; Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Sandwich at Hinckley-Big Rock, 6:30 p.m.

Girls golf: Oswego Co-op at Minooka, 4 p.m.; Earlville at Sandwich, 4 p.m.; Yorkville at Plainfield South, 4 p.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego at Yorkville, 4 p.m.; Romeoville at Oswego East, 4 p.m.

Girls volleyball: Oswego at Joliet Central, 5:30 p.m.; Plainfield South at Oswego East, 5:30 p.m. Yorkville Christian at Plano, 6 p.m.; Ottawa at Sandwich, 6 p.m.; Plainfield North at Yorkville, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, September 6

Football: Joliet Catholic at Oswego, 7 p.m.; Oswego East at Sycamore, 7 p.m.; Manteno at Plano, 7:30 p.m.; Wilmington at Sandwich, 7 p.m; Yorkville at New Trier, 7 p.m.

Boys cross country: Plano, Sandwich at Seneca “Twilight in the Woods” Invite, 4 p.m.

Boys soccer; Plano at La Salle-Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Girls cross country: Plano, Sandwich at Seneca “Twilight in the Woods,” 4 p.m.

Girls golf: Ottawa at Plano, 4 p.m.

Girls swimming: Oswego Co-op at Neuqua Valley Diving Invite, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 7

Boys cross country: Oswego, Oswego East at Hornet/Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.

Boys soccer: Oswego at Best of the West Invite; Oswego East at Downers Grove South, Noon

Girls cross country: Oswego, Oswego East at Hornet/Red Devil Invite, 9 a.m.

Girls swimming: Oswego Co-op at Neuqua Valley Invite, 10 a.m.

Girls tennis: Oswego East at Ottawa Invite, 8:30 a.m.

Girls volleyball: Newark at Manteno Early Bird Tournament; Oswego at West Aurora Invite, 8 a.m.