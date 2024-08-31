Oswego staff recommends approval of domed golf course concept plans

Oswego planning and zoning commissioners on Sept. 5 are set to review concept plans for a 9-hole domed golf course that would be built near Route 30 and a proposed 600-plus unit subdivision. (Photo Provided by the Village of Oswego )

Oswego village staff are giving the thumbs up to a proposal to build a 9-hole domed golf course near Route 30 and a proposed 600-plus unit subdivision.

“Staff believes the proposed concept is appropriate as it would provide new commercial opportunities to the village,” Oswego assistant development services director Rachel Riemenschneider said in a memo to members of the Oswego Planning and Zoning Commission.

Commissioners are set to review the concept plans at their Sept. 5 meeting. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. at Oswego Village Hall, 100 Parkers Mill.

Canada-based Megalodome Golf has submitted plans for the project, which also includes a two-story clubhouse. Plans call for the construction of four 270,000 square foot golf domes that would house the 9-hole golf course along with a practice facility. An 8,000 square-foot clubhouse also is proposed.

The applicant’s website refers to the project as the world’s first indoor golf experience that replicates a real golf course. The project is proposed for 100 acres west of Route 30 and north of Rance Road.

The property is currently unincorporated and zoned agriculture in Will County. Plans also set aside about 34 acres for potential future development and 7.5 acres for stormwater detention.

Staff differs with the applicant on how much parking is needed for the project. While staff has calculated the number of required spaces at 338, the developer is proposing 674 spaces for the four golf domes and the clubhouse.

“While staff believes this may be too much parking, staff and the applicant will continue to work together to determine the appropriate amount of parking for this unique use,” Riemenschneider said. “Staff may suggest the applicant plan for phased parking or shared parking with future uses as the golf domes’ parking needs are better understood.”

The domed golf course would be built near a proposed 656-unit subdivision. Oswego Grand Development, LLC. wants to build 125 single-family houses, 243 townhouse units and 288 apartment units as part of its plan, which also includes 32.2 acres of commercial/retail space.

Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, demonstrates how one can simulate playing on different golf courses while playing at Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

Last year, Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club opened a 70,000-square-foot indoor golf dome just west of Orchard Road on Oswego’s west side.