New indoor golf dome opens to rave reviews in Oswego

J.D. Olivares practices his golf swing at the newly opened Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

J.D. Olivares only recently took up golfing.

He was practicing his golf swing at the recently opened Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. He likes the fact because the facility is indoors, he can work on his swing year round.

“I don’t like to go to too many courses because I feel like I slow my buddies down too much,” Olivares said. “I’m aiming for improvement.”

The facility – built by Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club – has been getting a warm reception since opening in late November at 3360 Station Drive, just west of Orchard Road.

Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, demonstrates how one can simulate playing on different golf courses while playing at Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego. (Eric Schelkopf)

“On the weekends, we’ve got tons of families, parties and groups coming in,” said Alex Balog, director of golf operations for Yorkville-based Whitetail Ridge Golf Club. “Christmas break is coming, so we’ll start seeing a lot of kids coming with their friends when they’re off school. And the holiday parties are going to take off.”

The facility is equipped with technology to help both novice and competitive golfers, such as if they are hitting the ball too far to the right.

“It displays my data, like how far I hit it and where it went,” Balog said, in demonstrating the technology.

Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome in Oswego opened in late November. (Eric Schelkopf)

And customers can simulate playing on different golf courses such Pebble Beach in California. The facility uses TrackMan Range technology in each of its 30 bays.

Along with featuring golf year-round, Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome also has a restaurant, The Persimmon Room, which is also the name of the restaurant at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club.

The restaurant serves fast casual food. Those who are playing golf at the facility can expect their order to be ready in 10 to 12 minutes, said food and beverage director Dave Huerta.

Burgers, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and footlong hot dogs are some of the items on the menu.

“This is a very similar menu to what we offer at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club,” he said. “We’ve had lots of good feedback. Everybody seems to be enjoying themselves.”

People can have the food brought to the bay where they are playing golf. The restaurant is open to the general public and people can also walk off the street and have lunch or dinner at the restaurant, which has seating for about 60 people.

They can also order food to go.

More information about Whitetail Ridge Golf Dome is available at its website, whitetailridgegolfdome.com.