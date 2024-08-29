Plano man charged with possession of child sexual abuse images

A Plano man has been charged with 10 felony counts of possession of child sexual abuse images following an investigation between the Plano Police Department and the FBI Chicago Field Office, according to a Plano Police news release.

On Aug. 29, the Plano Police Department served an active warrant on David L. Bovensiep, 51, at his home. During the investigation, a search of his home was conducted, according to the release.

During the search, multiple electronic devices were seized and digitally analyzed, police said. From those devices, it was determined that Bovensiep possessed 342 images of explicit material, 80 of which were confirmed as child sexual abuse images, police said in the release.

Bovensiep was transported to the Kendall County Jail, where he will await a bond call hearing, according to the release.