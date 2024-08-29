Cristian Sanchez hat trick leads Plano soccer past Sandwich: Wednesday’s Record Newspapers sports roundup

BOYS SOCCER

Plano 10, Sandwich 1

Cristian Sanchez had three goals and three assists, Santiago Cervantes four assists and one goal and Antonio Silver two goals and one assist for Plano in the season opener. Geal Salgado scored Sandwich’s lone goal, assisted by Alex Phillips.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Sandwich d. Johnsburg 11-25, 25-22, 26-14

Jessica Ramey had 15 assists, 15 service points and 12 digs, Alayla Harris six blocks and three kills and Jordan Bauer eight kills for Sandwich (1-0) in its season opener.

Newark d. Ottawa Marquette 25-20, 25-16

Adrianna Larsen had nine kills and five digs, Addison Ness seven kills and five digs, Elle Norquist nine digs and Taylor Jeffers 21 assists for Newark in its season opener.

GIRLS GOLF

Ottawa 189, Sandwich 243

Brynn Butler shot a 55 and Ruby Ferguson a 59 for Sandwich in a meet held at Deer Park Country Club.

GIRLS TENNIS

Sycamore 4, Yorkville 3

Yorkville won all three singles matches in the dual meet loss. No. 1 singles player and freshman Amelia Cole won 10-8, Charlotte Chaloka won 10-8 at No. 2 and Elena Weretka won 10-1 at No. 3.

GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL

Yorkville 26, Marist 0

Yorkville flag football won its first-ever game.